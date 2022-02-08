CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 207 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022 ...AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE OUTER WATERS AND INNER WATERS NORTH OF POINT SAL THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... Areas of dense fog with visibilities of one nautical mile or less will affect much of the outer coastal waters as well as the inner coastal waters north of Point Sal overnight through Tuesday morning. Mariners in these areas should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes. Visibilities as low as one quarter nautical mile or less will also be possible. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather