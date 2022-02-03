CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

132 AM PST Thu Feb 3 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep

northwest seas of 6 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...South through west-southwest of Port Orford between 1

and 60 NM from the coast.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

