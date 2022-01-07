CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 210 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 Patchy dense fog will continue to lift this morning. Visibility will be 1 NM or less at times, but will continue to improve. Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels. Use radar or GPS navigation if available. Consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. Patchy dense fog will continue to lift this morning. Visibility will be 1 NM or less at times, but will continue to improve. Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels. Use radar or GPS navigation if available. Consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather