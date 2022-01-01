CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

214 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Gusty northwest winds will subside over the next few hours,

decreasing to 10 to 15 knots by sunrise. The Small Craft Advisory

has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Gusty northwest winds will subside over the next few hours,

decreasing to 10 to 15 knots by sunrise. The Small Craft Advisory

has been allowed to expire.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather