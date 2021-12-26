CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

210 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 11 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM Monday to 3

AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 13 seconds,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. For

the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 10 seconds

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.

For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 11 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 13 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 11 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds.

For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Monday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Monday to 3 AM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 10 to 14 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

