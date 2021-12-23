CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

225 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, southwest winds 5 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 AM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 11 AM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, southwest winds 5 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 AM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 11 AM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

