CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 135 AM PST Sun Dec 19 2021 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 12 to 17 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 20 to 30 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain very steep and hazardous seas of 12 to 15 ft into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt with very steep and hazardous short period seas 9 to 14 ft through Monday afternoon. Winds ease to 10 to 20 kt Monday evening, but fresh swell will maintain steep to very steep and hazardous seas of 8 to 12 into early Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Gales are expected generally beyond 3 to 5 nm from shore, except near shore in the vicinity of Cape Blanco. Hazardous warning level seas are expected elsewhere through Monday afternoon. Then, warning level seas continue into Tuesday morning for areas beyond 5 nm from shore with conditions hazardous to small craft expected within 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather