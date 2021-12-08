CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 202 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 8 to 11 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 7 to 13 ft, generally from the northwest. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and steep to very steep seas 10 to 18 ft. * WHERE...The advisory is for all areas. The Gale Watch is generally for all areas, except within a few miles of shore south of Port Orford. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from late Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the Gale Watch, from late Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.