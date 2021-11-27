CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 236 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather