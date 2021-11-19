CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 209 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt, with very steep and hazardous northwest seas of 12 to 15 ft at 10 seconds, becoming wind- driven at 8 to 11 feet Saturday. * WHERE...Very steep and hazardous seas will affect all areas through this afternoon, then continue for areas beyond 5 nm form shore and south of Cape Ferrelo tonight, with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 4 AM PST Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. 