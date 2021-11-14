CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

234 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds will gradually diminish during the remainder of the morning

and fall below small craft criteria although may still experience

a gust or two over 20 mph during the day.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...A lull in winds during the morning before winds pick up

again in the afternoon. For this Small Craft Advisory, northwest

winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or

less.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather