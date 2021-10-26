CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING AND GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southerly gales 25 to 35 kt early this morning with seas

of 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds through this afternoon. Winds

diminish to 10 to 20 kt and seas subside, but remain steep at 10

to 13 ft later tonight into Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales are expected from Gold Beach

northward and within 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Tuesday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Tuesday to 5 PM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather