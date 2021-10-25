CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 24 to 29 ft at 18 seconds expected Monday and very steep

seas 15 to 19 ft tonight into Tuesday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

