CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

149 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Gusty southwest winds shifting to northwest with gusts 20

to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm and Waters from San Mateo point to the

Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San

Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds from the southwest will shift

to the northwest with periods of light to moderate rain showers

Monday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

