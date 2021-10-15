CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

219 AM PDT Fri Oct 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep northwest seas 10 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...In the vicinity of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 NM west of

the coast.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

