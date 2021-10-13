CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 210 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt becoming north 15 to 25 kt tonight. North winds 10 to 20 kt Wednesday through Wednesday evening except north 15 to 25 kt south of Cape Ferrelo in the afternoon and evening. Steep seas 6 to 10 ft at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt becoming north 15 to 25 kt tonight. North winds 10 to 20 kt Wednesday through Wednesday evening except north 15 to 25 kt south of Cape Ferrelo in the afternoon and evening. Steep seas 6 to 10 ft at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt becoming north 15 to 25 kt tonight. North winds 10 to 20 kt Wednesday through Wednesday evening except north 15 to 25 kt south of Cape Ferrelo in the afternoon and evening. Steep seas 6 to 10 ft at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt becoming north 15 to 25 kt tonight. North winds 10 to 20 kt Wednesday through Wednesday evening except north 15 to 25 kt south of Cape Ferrelo in the afternoon and evening. Steep seas 6 to 10 ft at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather