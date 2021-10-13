CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 AM PDT Wed Oct 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt becoming north 15 to 25 kt

tonight. North winds 10 to 20 kt Wednesday through Wednesday

evening except north 15 to 25 kt south of Cape Ferrelo in the

afternoon and evening. Steep seas 6 to 10 ft at 10 to 11

seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest

California.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Point Piedras Blancas

to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather