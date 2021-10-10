CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 206 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas of 7 to 9 feet increasing to 9 to 13 ft. A dominant period of 7 seconds this morning will gradually lengthen to 13 seconds Monday night. * WHERE...All of the waters with steep seas developing first in the outer portion this morning. Seas then build into Monday and remain steep through Monday night. Brief very steep seas are possible in a small area south of Brookings and between 10 and 20 NM from shore late Monday into Monday evening. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep seas of 7 to 9 feet increasing to 9 to 13 ft. A dominant period of 7 seconds this morning will gradually lengthen to 13 seconds Monday night. * WHERE...All of the waters with steep seas developing first in the outer portion this morning. Seas then build into Monday and remain steep through Monday night. Brief very steep seas are possible in a small area south of Brookings and between 10 and 20 NM from shore late Monday into Monday evening. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North to northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft. A dominant period of 7 seconds this morning will gradually lengthen to 13 seconds on Monday night. * WHERE...All of the waters with steep seas developing first in the outer portion this morning. Seas then build into Monday and remain steep through Monday night. Brief very steep seas are possible in a small area south of Brookings and between 2 and 10 NM from shore late Monday into Monday evening. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North to northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft. A dominant period of 7 seconds this morning will gradually lengthen to 13 seconds on Monday night. * WHERE...All of the waters with steep seas developing first in the outer portion this morning. Seas then build into Monday and remain steep through Monday night. Brief very steep seas are possible in a small area south of Brookings and between 2 and 10 NM from shore late Monday into Monday evening. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather