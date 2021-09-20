CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 8

to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 10 to

13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 8 to

10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels,

should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

