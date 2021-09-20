CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 318 AM PDT Mon Sep 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather