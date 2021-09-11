CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 214 AM PDT Sat Sep 11 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt through tonight. Choppy wind seas will combine with a northwest swell to produce steep seas of 6 to 8 ft this afternoon and overnight. Winds increase further to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt Sunday. Seas will become very steep and hazardous at 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Initially, advisory level conditions are expected south of Cape Blanco and within 40 nm from shore. Then advisory level conditions are expected across all areas, with very steep and hazardous warning level seas expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather