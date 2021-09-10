CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 229 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep, short period seas of 6 to 7 feet Saturday afternoon and evening, increasing to steep 6 to 10 ft seas due to a mix of wind seas and west swell. * WHERE...Small craft advisory conditions will affect the waters south of Port Orford to Cape Sebastian within 30 nm of shore and from Cape Sebastian south to Point Saint George between 1 NM and 60 NM from shore, except closer to shore near capes. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 1 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 