CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 251 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with localized gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11 feet and north winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11 feet and north winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather