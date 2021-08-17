CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

257 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with localized gusts up to

40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm, strongest winds

and largest seas near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to noon

PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PDT TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35

kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to midnight PDT

tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning

to noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds are weakening and have fallen below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 15 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to

25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

