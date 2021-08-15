CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 241 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather