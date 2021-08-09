CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

216 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and very

steep and hazardous wind driven seas 7 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds are expected between 5

and 30 nm from shore south of Port Orford. Very steep and

hazardous seas expected across all areas south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

