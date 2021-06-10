CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 217 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt tonight. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 9 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 12 to 15 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...All offshore waters can expect Small Craft Advisory conditions followed by Gales and very steep seas. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt tonight. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 9 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 12 to 15 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...All offshore waters can expect Small Craft Advisory conditions followed by Gales and very steep seas. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt by early Friday morning. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 10 to 12 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north of Cape Ferrelo by Friday morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt by early Friday morning. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 10 to 12 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north of Cape Ferrelo by Friday morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt tonight. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 9 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 12 to 15 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...All offshore waters can expect Small Craft Advisory conditions followed by Gales and very steep seas. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt tonight. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 9 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 12 to 15 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...All offshore waters can expect Small Craft Advisory conditions followed by Gales and very steep seas. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt by early Friday morning. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 10 to 12 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north of Cape Ferrelo by Friday morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 kt, increasing to 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt by early Friday morning. Steep wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, becoming very steep and hazardous at 10 to 12 feet by Friday morning. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north of Cape Ferrelo by Friday morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather