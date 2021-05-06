CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 234 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 11 to 14 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 10 to 13 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 12 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Beyond 8 NM of the coast from Florence to Port Orford, but closer in around Cape Blanco. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Beyond 8 NM of the coast from Florence to Port Orford, but closer in around Cape Blanco. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.