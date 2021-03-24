CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 309 AM PDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 16 seconds expected. For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the second Small Craft Advisory's west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 16 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT... For the second Small Craft Advisory's, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 12 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet at 16 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 15 feet at 16 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 14 feet at 16 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 13 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. 