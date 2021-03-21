CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

219 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Gusty northwest winds near 20 knots at times.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to be breezy each

afternoon and evening Monday into Tuesday as well. An increase

in swell will also occur Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

