CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

247 AM PDT Thu Mar 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, seas 11 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, seas 13 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM PDT

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, seas 12 to 14 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

3 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6

AM to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 5

to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 10 to 14

feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

3 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6

AM to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, seas 13 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

