CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

309 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale

Watch, south winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts to around 45 kt and

seas 10 to 14 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through

Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

11 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

