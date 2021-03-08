CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 214 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, with gusts to 25 knots. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 knots, with gusts to 25 knots. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather