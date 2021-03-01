CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

236 AM PST Mon Mar 1 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING

TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest seas 10 to 13 ft at 14 to 15 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

