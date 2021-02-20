CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

214 AM PST Sat Feb 20 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to gales 30 to 40. Very steep and hazardous

wind driven seas of 14 to 17 ft. Winds will diminish this

morning to 20 to 30 kt, but seas remain at 14 to 17 ft. Seas

gradually lower to 12 to 14 ft this afternoon and winds ease to

10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...All areas, though the strongest winds are expected

beyond 20 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.

For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to gales 30 to 40. Very steep and hazardous

wind driven seas of 14 to 17 ft. Winds will diminish this

morning to 20 to 30 kt, but seas remain at 14 to 17 ft. Seas

gradually lower to 12 to 14 ft this afternoon and winds ease to

10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...All areas, though the strongest winds are expected

beyond 20 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.

For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with steep wind driven seas

10 to 14 ft. Winds ease late this morning, but seas remain

steep, gradually diminishing down to 9 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with steep wind driven seas

10 to 14 ft. Winds ease late this morning, but seas remain

steep, gradually diminishing down to 9 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to gales 30 to 40. Very steep and hazardous

wind driven seas of 14 to 17 ft. Winds will diminish this

morning to 20 to 30 kt, but seas remain at 14 to 17 ft. Seas

gradually lower to 12 to 14 ft this afternoon and winds ease to

10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...All areas, though the strongest winds are expected

beyond 20 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.

For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to gales 30 to 40. Very steep and hazardous

wind driven seas of 14 to 17 ft. Winds will diminish this

morning to 20 to 30 kt, but seas remain at 14 to 17 ft. Seas

gradually lower to 12 to 14 ft this afternoon and winds ease to

10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...All areas, though the strongest winds are expected

beyond 20 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.

For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to gales 30 to 40. Very steep and hazardous

wind driven seas of 14 to 17 ft. Winds will diminish this

morning to 20 to 30 kt, but seas remain at 14 to 17 ft. Seas

gradually lower to 12 to 14 ft this afternoon and winds ease to

10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...All areas, though the strongest winds are expected

beyond 20 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.

For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to gales 30 to 40. Very steep and hazardous

wind driven seas of 14 to 17 ft. Winds will diminish this

morning to 20 to 30 kt, but seas remain at 14 to 17 ft. Seas

gradually lower to 12 to 14 ft this afternoon and winds ease to

10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...All areas, though the strongest winds are expected

beyond 20 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning.

For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather