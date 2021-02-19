CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

208 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds, increasing to 10 to 13

feet Saturday.

* WHERE...All areas through Saturday night. Sunday, all areas

mainly north of Port Orford.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

