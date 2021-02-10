CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

234 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 8 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

