CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 215 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest seas 15 feet at 15 seconds are occuring this morning. South winds 40 to 50 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 18 to 22 feet are expected by this afternoon. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Winds and seas will increase rapidly this morning, reaching a peak this afternoon and early evening. Winds will weaken by tonight, but seas will remain steep and elevated into Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. 