CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt today into

tonight. Localized wind gusts to storm force are possible for

the waters near Cape Blanco today. Very steep and very high

combined seas of 18 to 24 ft are expected due to a mix of very

steep wind seas and long period west swell. South winds will

gradually lower tonight into early Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The storm series moving in this

evening and continuing into Wednesday will produce periods of

moderate to heavy rainfall.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

