CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 153 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST FRIDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16 to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft into Friday afternoon. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST FRIDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15 to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft into Friday afternoon. * WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas expected beyond 5 nm from shore. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. 