CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

153 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 13 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 15

to 18 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 17 to 18 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas, with gales and hazardous warning level seas

expected beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt through this afternoon with steep

swell dominated seas of 14 to 15 ft. Winds increase this evening

to gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas build to 16

to 20 ft tonight into Friday. Winds ease late tonight, becoming

west 15 to 25 kt. Seas remain high and very steep at 18 to 20 ft

into Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM

PST Friday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 4 PM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather