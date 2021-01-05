CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

212 AM PST Tue Jan 5 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep to very steep swell-dominated seas 15 to 19 ft at

18 seconds this morning. South winds increase to 20 to 30 kt

this morning. Then, gales 30 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt this

afternoon through early Wednesday morning along with very steep,

combined seas of 16 to 22 feet. Winds ease Wednesday, but high

and steep west swell likely continues through at least Thursday.

* WHERE...Very steep hazardous seas will affect most the waters

beyond 3 nm from shore and near capes through this afternoon

with small craft conditions within 3 nm of shore. Gales and very

steep seas will affect all areas this afternoon through

Wednesday morning.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7

AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep to very steep swell-dominated seas 17 to 20 ft at

18 seconds this morning. South winds increase to 20 to 30 kt

early this morning. Then, gales 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt

this afternoon through early Wednesday morning along with very

steep, combined seas of 19 to 23 feet. Winds ease Wednesday, but

high and steep west swell likely continues through at least

Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas. Gales will initially affect the waters north

of Gold Beach beyond 10 nm from shore late this morning into

this afternoon, then will affect all areas this evening into

Wednesday morning.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST

Wednesday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather