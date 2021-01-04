CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

_____

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

246 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts

up to 55 kt and seas 17 to 22 ft at 18 seconds. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 21

ft at 18 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 15

to 17 ft at 18 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas will be affected by storm force gusts early

this morning, except for lower winds south of Brookings within 3

nm of shore. Steep to very steep hazardous seas will continue

through Tuesday morning. Seas briefly lower below 18 feet near

shore this afternoon into Tuesday before a long period west

swell builds again.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For

the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 10 AM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.

