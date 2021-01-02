CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 202 AM PST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 20 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 13 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather