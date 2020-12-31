CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

206 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts 30 to 35 kts.

Combined seas 8 to 12 feet. Winds turn northeast late tonight

into Friday morning.

* WHERE...Coastal waters mainly 20 to 60 nm out. Northeast winds

mainly between Camp Pendleton and San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. Strongest winds and highest seas

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Wind

shift tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kts with gusts 30 to 35 kts.

Combined seas 8 to 12 feet. Winds turn northeast late tonight

into Friday morning.

* WHERE...Coastal waters mainly 20 to 60 nm out. Northeast winds

mainly between Camp Pendleton and San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. Strongest winds and highest seas

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Wind

shift tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather