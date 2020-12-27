CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1112 PM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to

25 kt.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds

will peak overnight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for

inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to

25 kt.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds

will peak overnight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for

inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to

25 kt.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds

will peak overnight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for

inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to

25 kt.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Seas will remain steep through Monday night. South winds

will peak overnight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels, and will pose an increased risk for

inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather