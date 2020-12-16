CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

218 AM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 15 seconds. For the Gale Warning, south

winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, seas 12 to 14 ft at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Hazardous seas will affect all areas through this

evening, except for Gales from Brookings north late this morning

and afternoon. All areas will then be affected by Small Craft

conditions this evening.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM

this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

