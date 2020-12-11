CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 315 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt near Cape Mendocino and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather