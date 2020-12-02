CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
236 AM PST Wed Dec 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft this evening with west-northwest swells
at 13 seconds and 20 seconds, building to a dominant peak of 13
ft at 18 seconds on Thursday. Seas will then remain high and
steep into Friday evening.
* WHERE...Across the coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft this evening with west-northwest swells
at 13 seconds and 20 seconds, building to a dominant peak of 13
ft at 18 seconds on Thursday. Seas will then remain high and
steep into Friday evening.
* WHERE...Across the coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft this evening with west-northwest swells
at 13 seconds and 20 seconds, building to a dominant peak of 13
ft at 18 seconds on Thursday. Seas will then remain high and
steep into Friday evening.
* WHERE...Across the coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft this evening with west-northwest swells
at 13 seconds and 20 seconds, building to a dominant peak of 13
ft at 18 seconds on Thursday. Seas will then remain high and
steep into Friday evening.
* WHERE...Across the coastal waters.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather