https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15690372.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
212 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and short
period seas 5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Strongest winds
expected directly downwind of Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments