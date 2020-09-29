CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

124 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Swell dominated seas 9 to 11 feet at around 16 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer to shore near

Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Reduced

visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that seas will create a potential

hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

