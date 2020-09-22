CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

214 AM PDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy

seas 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected. Seas becoming very steep

and hazardous 10 to 12 ft at 8 seconds by late Wednesday

morning. Seas transition to long period swell of 12 to 15 feet

at 16 seconds Wednesday night.

* WHERE...Areas mostly beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in

north of Gold Beach late this afternoon through Wednesday

morning. Then, all areas from Cape Blanco to Pt. St. George

thereafter.

* WHEN...Conditions become hazardous to small craft beginning late

this afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 AM to 8

PM PDT Wednesday. The Small Craft Advisory continues until 11

PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather