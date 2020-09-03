CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
234 AM PDT Thu Sep 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island
CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa
Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
